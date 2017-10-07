Head to Head Contrast: Moneygram International (MGI) & Its Rivals

Moneygram International (NASDAQ: MGI) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transaction & Payment Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Moneygram International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Moneygram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moneygram International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneygram International 1 5 0 0 1.83 Moneygram International Competitors 114 696 1033 12 2.51

Moneygram International presently has a consensus target price of $14.16, indicating a potential downside of 11.11%. As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies have a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Moneygram International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moneygram International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Moneygram International has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moneygram International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Moneygram International $1.63 billion $226.70 million 33.19 Moneygram International Competitors $1.64 billion $481.00 million 28.94

Moneygram International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Moneygram International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneygram International 2.03% -14.11% 1.22% Moneygram International Competitors 10.74% 15.92% 5.19%

Summary

Moneygram International peers beat Moneygram International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products Segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions located across the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s offerings include money transfers, bill payment services, money order services and official check processing. The Company’s money transfer services enable its consumers to send and receive funds across the world through its global network of locations. The Company also offers Digital/Self-Service solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit and kiosk-based services.

