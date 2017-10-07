Head to Head Contrast: Harris Corporation (HRS) and ADTRAN (ADTN)

Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Harris Corporation has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Harris Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Harris Corporation pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ADTRAN pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Harris Corporation has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Harris Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harris Corporation and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 8.53% 23.49% 6.35% ADTRAN 5.68% 8.39% 6.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harris Corporation and ADTRAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation $5.90 billion 2.74 $1.40 billion $4.43 30.62 ADTRAN $686.83 million 1.68 $53.98 million $0.82 29.51

Harris Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ADTRAN. ADTRAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harris Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harris Corporation and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 1 5 0 2.83 ADTRAN 0 2 4 0 2.67

Harris Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $121.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.56%. ADTRAN has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Harris Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Harris Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Harris Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ADTRAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harris Corporation beats ADTRAN on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harris Corporation Company Profile

Harris Corporation is a technology company that provides products, systems and services that have defense and civil government applications, as well as commercial applications. It offers its products and services to government and commercial customer. It operates in four segments: Communication Systems, which serves markets in tactical communications and defense, and public safety networks; Space and Intelligence Systems, which provides complete Earth observation, environmental, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions from advanced sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics; Electronic Systems, which offers a portfolio of solutions in electronic warfare, avionics, wireless and technology, among others, and Critical Networks, which provides managed services supporting air traffic management, energy and maritime communications, and ground network operation and sustainment, as well as information technology (IT) and engineering services.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world. It provides a full-range of network implementation, maintenance and managed services. Its solutions include Access & Aggregation, Customer Devices, and Traditional & Other Products. Its Access & Aggregation solutions are used by communications service providers (CSPs) to connect their network infrastructure to their subscribers. The portfolio of ADTRAN solutions within Access & Aggregation category includes a range of modular or fixed physical form factors designed to deliver the technology and economic fit based on the target subscriber density and environmental conditions.

