Head to Head Contrast: Hanwha Q CELLS Co. (HQCL) & Tecogen (TGEN)

Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) and Hanwha Q CELLS Co. (NASDAQ:HQCL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Tecogen Inc. alerts:

This table compares Tecogen and Hanwha Q CELLS Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen -0.13% -0.18% -0.11% Hanwha Q CELLS Co. 2.30% 11.55% 2.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tecogen and Hanwha Q CELLS Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hanwha Q CELLS Co. 1 1 0 0 1.50

Tecogen currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 434.98%. Hanwha Q CELLS Co. has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.69%. Given Tecogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tecogen is more favorable than Hanwha Q CELLS Co..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tecogen and Hanwha Q CELLS Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen $28.16 million 2.84 $502,228.00 N/A N/A Hanwha Q CELLS Co. N/A N/A N/A $0.62 13.08

Tecogen has higher revenue and earnings than Hanwha Q CELLS Co..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Tecogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hanwha Q CELLS Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Tecogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tecogen has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanwha Q CELLS Co. has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tecogen beats Hanwha Q CELLS Co. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and maintains cogeneration products, including combined heat and power (CHP), air conditioning systems and water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supporting CHP products based on engines fueled by natural gas. The Company manufactures over three types of CHP products, such as cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water, chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water, and water heaters. Its commercial product line includes the InVerde, InVerde e+ and TECOGEN cogeneration units; TECOCHILL chillers; Ilios high-efficiency water heaters, and Ultera emissions control technology. Its customers include hospitals and nursing homes, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, and military installations. Its cogeneration systems and chillers use the engine, the TecoDrive 7400 model.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany. It also engages in PV downstream businesses, which include developing solar power projects and providing engineering, procurement and construction services, and operation and management services. It develops and builds solar power projects incorporating its PV modules to sells them to third-party purchasers upon completion. Its principal products include PV modules, PV cells, silicon ingots and silicon wafers. It sells a range of PV modules, ranging from 250 watts to 340 watts in power output specification.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.