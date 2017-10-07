Head-To-Head Contrast: ChemoCentryx (CCXI) & Its Peers

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ChemoCentryx to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChemoCentryx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx $26.31 million -$30.76 million -13.37 ChemoCentryx Competitors $579.30 million $241.72 million -6.56

ChemoCentryx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ChemoCentryx. ChemoCentryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ChemoCentryx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx -103.39% -84.97% -25.31% ChemoCentryx Competitors -12,912.32% 233.78% -20.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ChemoCentryx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx 0 1 1 0 2.50 ChemoCentryx Competitors 114 749 1612 58 2.64

As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 6.43%. Given ChemoCentryx’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChemoCentryx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChemoCentryx peers beat ChemoCentryx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing new medications targeted at inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemoattractant receptor that selectively blocks its negative inflammatory or suppressive response, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. Its late stage compounds include Avacopan (CCX168) and CCX140. Avacopan (CCX168) is an orally administered complement inhibitor targeting the C5a receptor (C5aR), and is being developed for orphan and rare diseases, including anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody associated vasculitis (AAV); atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G). CCX140 is an orally administered inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as C-C chemokine receptor type 2 (CCR2), in development for diabetic nephropathy (DN), a form of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

