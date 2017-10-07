Head to Head Comparison: RealNetworks (RNWK) and Its Peers

RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) is one of 118 public companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RealNetworks to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealNetworks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 RealNetworks Competitors 259 1987 4249 84 2.63

RealNetworks presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.65%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 6.35%. Given RealNetworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -20.48% -36.41% -24.73% RealNetworks Competitors -41.90% -25.18% -9.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of RealNetworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RealNetworks has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealNetworks’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RealNetworks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $126.19 million -$17.23 million -7.10 RealNetworks Competitors $1.51 billion $446.17 million 41.81

RealNetworks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealNetworks. RealNetworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RealNetworks rivals beat RealNetworks on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. creates applications and services that enable to connect with digital media. The Company connects consumers with their digital media directly and through partners, focusing on supporting various network, devices, media types and social networks. It operates through three segments: Consumer Media, Mobile Services and Games. Within its Consumer Media business, its RealPlayer media player software includes features and services that enable consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. The Mobile Services segment consists of digital media services it provides to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings. It develops, publishes, licenses and distributes casual games.

