Head to Head Comparison: Qumu Corporation (QUMU) versus Its Peers

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer Peripherals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Qumu Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qumu Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu Corporation Competitors 49 247 423 13 2.55

As a group, “Computer Peripherals” companies have a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Qumu Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu Corporation -29.95% -53.09% -23.13% Qumu Corporation Competitors -43.29% -18.86% -8.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Qumu Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Computer Peripherals” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Qumu Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer Peripherals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qumu Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu Corporation $29.80 million -$5.91 million -3.12 Qumu Corporation Competitors $1.24 billion $53.00 million -46.69

Qumu Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Qumu Corporation. Qumu Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Qumu Corporation has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qumu Corporation peers beat Qumu Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Qumu Corporation Company Profile

Qumu Corporation (Qumu) is an enterprise video content management software company. The Company is engaged in providing tools businesses need to create, manage, secure, deliver and measure their videos. The Company operates through the enterprise video content management software business segment. Its video content management software solutions allow organizations to create, capture, organize and deliver content across the extended enterprise to a range of end points, including mobile devices and thick or thin clients. Qumu’s video platform supports both live and on-demand streaming. The Qumu platform is a video content management software solution that can be deployed as a perpetual software license, a term software license or a cloud-hosted software as a service (SaaS). Qumu Capture Studio is a portable software-enabled device that records, edits and publishes video and presentation content.

