HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) Position Decreased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Holdings were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 14.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 37.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HCA Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of HCA Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $171,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $529,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE HCA) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. 1,998,937 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. HCA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.03.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. HCA Holdings’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Holdings, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

About HCA Holdings

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

