HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Americas Silver Co. , no par value (USAS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver Co. , no par value (NASDAQ:USAS) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Americas Silver Co. , no par value in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Americas Silver Co. , no par value (NASDAQ:USAS) opened at 4.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $180.38 million. Americas Silver Co. , no par value has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver Co. , no par value in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Co. , no par value by 16.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 62,418 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver Co. , no par value in the second quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Co. , no par value by 3.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

