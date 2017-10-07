Hays Plc Unspon (HAYPY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS AG

UBS AG upgraded shares of Hays Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:HAYPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hays Plc Unspon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hays Plc Unspon (HAYPY) remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares. Hays Plc Unspon has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84.

