Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a full-service home furnishings retailer. The company operates showrooms in contiguous southern and central states. Havertys provides its customers with a wide selection of furniture and accessories primarily in the middle to upper-middle price ranges. As an added convenience to its customers, the company offers financing through a revolving charge credit plan. “

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) traded down 10.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 248,566 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $513.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In related news, insider Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $33,147.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

