Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. CVS Health Corporation accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,411,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,338,000 after purchasing an additional 398,999 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,752,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,258,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,785,000 after purchasing an additional 589,646 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,033,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,237,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,605,000 after purchasing an additional 175,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 76.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $18,883,262.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,096 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 39,340 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,221,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,513.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,625 shares of company stock valued at $58,318,431. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on CVS Health Corporation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

CVS Health Corporation Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

