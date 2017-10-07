Harris Associates L P Sells 180,231 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Harris Associates L P reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180,231 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned 0.45% of BlackRock worth $306,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 52.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 48.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 17.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) opened at 463.22 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.84 and a 12 month high of $465.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). BlackRock had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $476.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.08.

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

