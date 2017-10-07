HANCOCK PAT -II (PDT) Position Maintained by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. held its position in HANCOCK PAT -II (NYSE:PDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HANCOCK PAT -II were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its holdings in shares of HANCOCK PAT -II by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 72,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of HANCOCK PAT -II by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 44,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HANCOCK PAT -II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of HANCOCK PAT -II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HANCOCK PAT -II by 54,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

HANCOCK PAT -II (PDT) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 49,619 shares of the stock were exchanged. HANCOCK PAT -II has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

HANCOCK PAT -II Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital. The Fund seeks to pursue its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying preferred securities and common equity securities.

