Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) opened at 26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,141,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a global private markets investment solutions provider. The Company works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world.

