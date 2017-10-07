H.I.S. Co Ltd (HISJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

H.I.S. Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HISJF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned H.I.S. Co an industry rank of 184 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of H.I.S. Co (NASDAQ HISJF) opened at 33.43 on Friday. H.I.S. Co has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49.

