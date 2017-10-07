H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of H. B. Fuller in a report issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81.

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) opened at 57.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.72. H. B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $562.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 5,397 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $315,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dietrich J. Crail purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,867.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,108,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 53.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,664,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 582,945 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

