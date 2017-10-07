Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Valero Energy Corporation accounts for about 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,435,000. LBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,082,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 19,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy Corporation news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 656 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $49,764.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,279 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Valero Energy Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Valero Energy Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Valero Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) traded down 0.05% on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,672,372 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.22. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Valero Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Valero Energy Corporation Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

