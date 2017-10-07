Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,107,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,913,612,000 after purchasing an additional 415,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,534,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,944,171,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,721,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,121,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,493,871,000 after purchasing an additional 351,224 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,104,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,390,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Biogen from $328.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Vetr upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.66.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) traded up 0.23% during trading on Friday, hitting $327.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,975 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.77. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $330.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post $21.53 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/gyroscope-capital-management-group-llc-has-426000-holdings-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.