Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America Corporation cut their target price on Waste Management from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their target price on Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,218.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $33,694.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE WM) traded down 0.51% on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,645 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.42%.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/gyroscope-capital-management-group-llc-has-287000-holdings-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.