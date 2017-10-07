GW Pharmaceuticals PLC’s (GWPH) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note published on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has a $124.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $135.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $208.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) traded down 4.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 317,903 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $136.95. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78 billion.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.34). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC had a negative net margin of 1,384.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC will post ($5.94) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC in the second quarter worth about $70,128,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 33.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 444,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC in the first quarter worth about $10,909,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC in the first quarter worth about $9,389,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC in the second quarter worth about $5,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

