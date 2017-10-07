GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $667,000 in Autobytel Inc. (ABTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.48% of Autobytel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABTL. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Autobytel during the second quarter valued at about $3,049,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autobytel by 348.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 97,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autobytel in the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Autobytel by 44.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autobytel by 33.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) opened at 7.02 on Friday. Autobytel Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Autobytel (NASDAQ:ABTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Autobytel had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autobytel Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autobytel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 34% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABTL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Autobytel in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autobytel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autobytel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Autobytel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Autobytel

Autobytel Inc is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

