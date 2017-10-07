GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $682,000 Holdings in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Quality Systems worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quality Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Quality Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Quality Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Quality Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Quality Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quality Systems news, Director Russell Pflueger sold 20,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $330,246.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) opened at 15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quality Systems, Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

QSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Quality Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quality Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

