BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEMKT:SIM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Grupo Simec SAB de CV alerts:

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEMKT:SIM) opened at 10.24 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/grupo-simec-sab-de-cv-sim-rating-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Grupo Simec SAB de CV

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. is a manufacturer, processor and distributor of special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products. The Company operates through two segments Mexican and USA. The Mexican segment includes the plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala and San Luis Potosi. The USA segment includes approximately seven Republic Steel, Inc (Republic) plants of which over six are located in the United States (distributed in the states of Ohio, Indiana and New York) and approximately one in Canada (Ontario).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.