Group 1 Automotive’s (GPI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Group 1 Automotive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) traded down 1.32% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,452 shares. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post $7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $669,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 47,561.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,153,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 437,387 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,536,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,802,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 157,223 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

