Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Position Increased by Elliott Management Corp

Elliott Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Elliott Management Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Group 1 Automotive worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 47,561.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 25.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,153,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 437,387 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $21,536,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 157,223 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 84.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $669,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,452 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.12). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post $7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

