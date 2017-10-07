Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (GLRE) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Greenlight Reinsurance worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 149,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 280,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLRE shares. BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlight Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (NASDAQ GLRE) opened at 22.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Greenlight Reinsurance (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.90 million. Greenlight Reinsurance had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard R. Goldberg sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $39,921.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,677.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard R. Goldberg sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $37,742.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,468 shares of company stock worth $147,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

