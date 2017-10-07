Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc. is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. In addition to manufacturing, they are engaged in complementary leasing and services activities. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 404,119 shares. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,948.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,740 shares of company stock worth $765,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,065,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after acquiring an additional 279,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 89,923 shares during the last quarter.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

