Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBX. BidaskClub upgraded Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) opened at 50.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.91. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 3,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,948.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne Manning sold 6,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,939 shares in the company, valued at $555,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,740 shares of company stock worth $765,870. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 872.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

