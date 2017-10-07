Green Square Capital LLC Sells 217 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Green Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 527,852 shares of the stock were exchanged. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.68. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post $6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $707,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $18,289,073.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

