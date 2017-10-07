Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Green Dot Corporation worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Green Dot Corporation from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

In other news, COO Kuan Archer sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $496,958.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,705.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 20,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $977,577.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 91,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,601,462. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE GDOT) opened at 53.83 on Friday. Green Dot Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Green Dot Corporation had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Corporation will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot Corporation

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

