Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,571,000 after acquiring an additional 928,400 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 99.8% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,298,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,450,000 after acquiring an additional 648,571 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $11,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,453,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 288,422 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/grandeur-peak-global-advisors-llc-has-6-51-million-stake-in-kinsale-capital-group-inc-knsl.html.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 124,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $4,565,622.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) traded up 0.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,374 shares. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $908.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $46.00 price target on Kinsale Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.