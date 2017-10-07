Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $15.21 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,768 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE AMN) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,456 shares. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.79 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $317,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

