Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omega Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $5,885,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 358,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 11,137 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/gotham-asset-management-llc-buys-11137-shares-of-dollar-tree-inc-dltr.html.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 7,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $512,072.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,390,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,468,703.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad M. Hall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,861.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,395 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ DLTR) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,410 shares. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $91.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.37%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dollar Tree from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.91.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.