Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 354,444 First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 354,444 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of First Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,466 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 242.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,111 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar Inc. alerts:

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 566 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $27,541.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $46,859.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 43,189 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,096,825.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock worth $4,655,846. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 354,444 First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/gotham-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-354444-first-solar-inc-fslr.html.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Vetr lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities set a $67.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company set a $57.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ FSLR) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,293 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.03 billion. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.60. First Solar had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.