Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price objective on Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBDC. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,334 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.24%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director William M. Iv Webster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,048.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 278,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

