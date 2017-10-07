Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,995 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Ameris Bancorp worth $49,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.
Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ ABCB) opened at 49.40 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.30.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.
In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Leo J. Hill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,889.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ameris Bancorp Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.
