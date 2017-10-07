Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. (BKI)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Black Knight Financial Services (BKI) opened at 43.40 on Wednesday. Black Knight Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95.

Black Knight Financial Services Company Profile

