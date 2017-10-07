Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Energen Corporation (EGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 187,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Energen Corporation worth $50,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energen Corporation by 5,491.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,475,000 after buying an additional 9,100,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energen Corporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,158,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,574,000 after buying an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Energen Corporation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,070,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,825,000 after buying an additional 492,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energen Corporation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,211,000 after buying an additional 990,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energen Corporation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC set a $57.00 price target on Energen Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Energen Corporation from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Capital lifted their price target on Energen Corporation from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Energen Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.

Shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) opened at 52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. Energen Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $64.44.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Energen Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energen Corporation will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energen Corporation Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

