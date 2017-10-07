Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.59 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 322,720 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.84% of Granite Construction worth $54,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 614,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 598,404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 24,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) opened at 59.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $62.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $762.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

