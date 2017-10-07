Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $731,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Glynn Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 18,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,363 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,999,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,494 shares in the company, valued at $16,114,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $67,289.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476 over the last three months.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE ADP) opened at 113.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

