Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Globus Medical worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 22,983.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,387,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355,279 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 773,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 506,241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $11,848,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 412,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 396,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 262,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. BidaskClub upgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $35.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE GMED) opened at 31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.56. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider A Brett Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,497.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

