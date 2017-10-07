Globant S.A. (GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Globant from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Globant (GLOB) opened at 41.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.88. Globant has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $47.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,002.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 175.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

