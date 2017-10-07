Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.70% of Global Brass and Copper Holdings worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) opened at 34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Global Brass and Copper Holdings had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $107,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

