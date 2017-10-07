Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes $47.99 Million Position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 477,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,993,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Wyndham Worldwide Corp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 2,799.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,483,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,772 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 150.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,187,000 after acquiring an additional 707,223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,779,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 497,029 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 187.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 691,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after acquiring an additional 450,446 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Worldwide Corp alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $31,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes $47.99 Million Position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/glenview-capital-management-llc-takes-47-99-million-position-in-wyndham-worldwide-corp-wyn.html.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,520 shares. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 91.17% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Wyndham Worldwide Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.