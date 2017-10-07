Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 4,598,298 Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM)

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,598,298 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Humana worth $172,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 2,281.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,387,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,380,366,000 after purchasing an additional 157,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,571,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,274,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,487,000 after buying an additional 84,716 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,907,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,182,000 after buying an additional 346,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc. (HUM) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,711 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.09 and its 200 day moving average is $234.31. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $259.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post $11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $3,022,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,086 shares in the company, valued at $20,172,061.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy S. Huval sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.14, for a total value of $2,014,266.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,634.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,595 shares of company stock worth $14,133,706 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

