Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Group has a “Positive” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Vetr cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.66.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ GILD) opened at 82.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $5,563,041.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,749,648.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 583.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

