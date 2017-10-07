Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Stake Lifted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for approximately 1.3% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) traded up 0.35% on Friday, hitting $31.52. 252,537 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $715.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

