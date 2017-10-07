Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.75.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Gibson Energy (GEI) opened at 17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Sean William Duffee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$88,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,781 shares of company stock valued at $88,500.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated service provider to the oil and gas industry with operations across producing regions throughout North America. The Company is engaged in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste and refined products.

