Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Stake Lifted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Gentex Corporation worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex Corporation by 11.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Corporation in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Corporation in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Gentex Corporation in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.36 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $85,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,720 shares of company stock worth $4,391,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) opened at 20.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Gentex Corporation has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Gentex Corporation had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Gentex Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 23rd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex Corporation’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Gentex Corporation Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

