Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Genomic Health has been trading below the broader industry. Also, the company exited the last reported quarter with wider-than-expected loss. Moreover, the company’s rising operating losses continue to be a concern. Its sole reliance on profitability of Breast Oncotype DX test is another concern. On a positive note, the company continues to experience strong growth in its cancer scores. Moreover, the company recently announced expanded Medicare coverage of the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test. Recently, the company presented favorable results related to its Oncotype DX tests. The company is also witnessing healthy progress with regard to establishing coverage of its breast cancer test. We are also encouraged by declining cost of sales combined with gross margin expansion, on account of higher revenue growth.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHDX. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Genomic Health from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ GHDX) traded up 3.02% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. 109,558 shares of the company were exchanged. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genomic Health will post ($0.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $152,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $106,551.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,174 shares of company stock worth $1,132,171 over the last 90 days. 46.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

